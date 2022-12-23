WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ HARD FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 739 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Coastal Kenedy and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, until noon CST today. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Inland Willacy County. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until noon CST today. For the Freeze Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 35 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Kenedy Island County. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until noon CST today. For the second Freeze Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Starr County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until noon CST today. For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST as low as 28. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing * WHERE...Southern Hidalgo, Inland Cameron, Coastal Willacy and Coastal Cameron Counties. ...FREEZE WATCH IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. result. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 degrees. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON * WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 above zero. For the second Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of Deep South Texas. * WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For the second Wind Chill Warning, from 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather