WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED National Weather Service Brownsville TX 1241 PM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Inland Cameron County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to noon CST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... low as 28 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Kenedy Island Counties. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Starr and Southern Hidalgo Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other ...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy County. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to noon CST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. result. as low as 24 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Inland Kenedy and Inland Willacy Counties. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks and Northern Hidalgo Counties.