WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 6, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 501 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022 ...AREAS OF FOG ACROSS JIM HOGG AND ZAPATA COUNTIES THIS MORNING... Surface observations and satellite imagery indicate that areas of fog across Jim Hogg and Zapata counties are reducing visibility to 2 to 4 miles this morning. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly, especially near fields, in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather