WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 10, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

309 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

...AREAS OF FOG AFFECTING PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN RANCHLANDS AND

THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY THIS MORNING...

Surface observations and satellite imagery indicate that areas of

fog are affecting portions of Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande

Valley early this morning. This fog will likely persist through

just after sunrise as the moist layer above the surface interacts

with mostly clear skies and calm to very light winds.

Motorists can expect visibilities between one quarter of a mile

and two miles in any fog through the next couple of hours. Use

low beam headlights, reduce speed, and avoid tailgating while

commuting to work or school this morning.

