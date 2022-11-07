WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 7, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

511 PM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Zapata

County through 530 PM CST...

At 511 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Las Palmas, or near Zapata, moving northwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Zapata, Medina, Zapata High School, Las Palmas, Zapata County Fire

Department, Falcon Mesa, Zapata County Airport, Zapata Middle School,

Falcon Shores and Zapata County Public Library.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Brownsville.

LAT...LON 2709 9943 2710 9944 2713 9943 2715 9944

2717 9943 2721 9943 2699 9917 2685 9928

2687 9932 2688 9933 2692 9932 2693 9938

2696 9939 2698 9938 2702 9942 2701 9943

2702 9945 2706 9945

TIME...MOT...LOC 2311Z 122DEG 26KT 2695 9928

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather