WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 29, 2022 _____ RIP CURRENT STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Brownsville TX 700 PM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Texas... Central Orange County in southeastern Texas... * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 701 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms will produce heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in Jefferson County. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Central Gardens, Rose City, Southeast Texas Regional Airport, Orangefield, Port Acres, Pinehurst and La Belle. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.