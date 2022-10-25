WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 1215 PM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS FOR EARLY THIS AFTERNOON... While fuel moisture is elevated enough to preclude any need for a Fire Danger Statement or Red Flag Warning, gusty northerly winds combined with relative humidity values plummeting into the teens and 20s for most of Deep South Texas still present minor fire weather concerns early this afternoon. Winds are expected to drop later in the afternoon, ending the fire weather concern. Outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires are discouraged. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather