Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 951 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS EXPECTED THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE COASTAL COUNTIES ALONG WITH SOUTHERN HIDALGO COUNTY... Latest surface observations indicate strong southeasterly winds occurring across Kenedy, Willacy, Cameron, and Hidalgo counties. Locations in these counties can expect sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 35 mph through this afternoon. An upgrade to a wind advisory may be needed later this morning or early this afternoon if winds increase further. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects.