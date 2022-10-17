WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

637 PM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 645 PM CDT this evening for a

portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Starr.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather