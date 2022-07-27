WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 27, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

210 PM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

county, Cameron.

* WHEN...Until 315 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 210 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already

caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2

inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Harlingen, San Benito, Palm Valley, Rangerville, Harlingen

City Reservoir, Harligen Municipal Golf Course, Harlingen

High School South, Lamar Elementary School, Moises Vela

Middle School, Harlingen Medical Center, Rangerville

Elementary School, Valley Baptist Medical Center Harlingen,

Harlingen Public Library, South Texas Academy Of Medical

Technology, Mccullough Park, Treasure Hills Elementary

School, Palm Valley Police Department, Harlingen High School,

San Benito High School and San Benito Police Department.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

