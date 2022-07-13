WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

308 PM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Kenedy,

northeastern Hidalgo, Brooks and northwestern Willacy Counties

through 400 PM CDT...

At 307 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Riviera to 6 miles

southwest of Norias. Movement was west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Falfurrias, Armstrong, Encino, Rachal, Sarita, Norias, La Colonia

Park, Airport Road Addition, U S 77 Border Patrol Station and

Rudolph.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 77 between mile markers 718 and 752.

US Highway 281 between mile markers 710 and 756.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with these

storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek

a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2665 9775 2656 9823 2726 9831 2726 9799

2721 9799 2721 9797 2723 9795 2724 9792

2724 9786 2725 9785 2724 9784 2725 9782

2727 9781 2727 9780

TIME...MOT...LOC 2007Z 082DEG 11KT 2725 9794 2675 9788

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather