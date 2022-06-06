WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 6, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

856 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

...GUSTY SOUTH-SOUTHEAST WINDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE

COASTAL COUNTIES, ALONG WITH SOUTHERN HIDALGO COUNTY...

Observations indicate strong south-southeasterly winds across

Kenedy, Willacy, Cameron, and Southern Hidalgo counties.

Locations in these counties can expect sustained wind speeds of 20

to 30 mph with gusts between 35 and 40 mph this afternoon through

early this evening. If winds strengthen beyond this, a Wind

Advisory may be needed.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects.

