WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Brownsville TX 347 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur at 9:54 AM this morning and tides will continue to fall for the remainder of the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather