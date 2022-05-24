WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

South Central Cameron County in deep south Texas...

* Until 1015 AM CDT.

* At 923 AM CDT, An NWS employee reported thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...NWS Employee reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Southmost, Downtown Brownsville, Brownsville, Lincoln Park,

Brownsville Public Library Southmost Branch, North Brownsville

Little League, Perkins Middle School, Southmost Elementary School,

Faulk Middle School, Brownsville South Padre Island International

Airport, J.t. Canales Elementary School, Gonzalez Elementary

School, Brownsville Fire Department Station Six, Veterans

International Bridge, Longoria Elementary School, Besteiro Middle

School, El Jardin Elementary School, Hanna High School, Lopez High

School and Cameron County Courthouse.

NWS Employee reported outside lanes of Highway 48 in Brownsville

were covered in 6 inches or more of water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

