WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

South central Starr County in Deep South Texas...

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 859 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Las Lomas, or

7 miles northeast of Rio Grande City, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Rio Grande City, Garciasville, La Puerta, Ringgold Middle School,

La Victoria, Fort Ringgold County Park, Starr County Sheriffs

Office, Las Lomas, Rio Grande City Fire Department and Santa Cruz.

This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 820 and 828.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather