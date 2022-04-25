WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 748 PM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Starr County through 830 PM CDT... At 747 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Santa Elena, or 12 miles southeast of Agua Nueva. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... La Gloria, La Reforma, San Isidro, Santa Elena, Diamond O Ranch Airport and Delmita. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 2673 9835 2667 9838 2673 9861 2678 9853 2678 9832 TIME...MOT...LOC 0047Z 053DEG 4KT 2676 9847 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather