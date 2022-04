WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022

_____

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

659 PM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

While the high risk of rip currents is ending, rip and longshore currents

still remain a concern tonight through Monday.

_____

