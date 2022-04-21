WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

335 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents.

For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal

flooding expected.

* WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island

Counties.

* WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening.

For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 9 AM CDT this morning

through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow

beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could

be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may

experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also

occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State

Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can

sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur at 11:28 AM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

