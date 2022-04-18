WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 842 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022 ...Patchy Dense Fog Impacting South Padre Island This Morning... Web cameras and satellite imagery indicate that patchy dense fog is developing over the Laguna Madre and adjacent near shore Gulf waters. Conditions are conducive for the fog to persist on and off over the next couple of hours, possibly lowering visibility along Padre Island, especially near South Padre Island, near 1 mile or less at times. Motorists, are urged to reduce speed, use low beam headlights, and avoid following other vehicles too closely. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather