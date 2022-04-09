WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

759 PM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected Sunday.

* WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron, Inland Cameron and

Inland Willacy Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

expected.

* WHERE...Kenedy, Cameron Island, Willacy Island, and Southern

Hidalgo Counties.

