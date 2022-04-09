WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...ELEVATED TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY TODAY

ACROSS MOST OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS...

.Relative humidity values will range from 20 to 25 percent across

much of the inland areas of Deep South Texas this afternoon, with

25 to 40 percent along the lower Texas coast. As low pressure

deepens across the Central Plains States, expect south to

southeasterly winds to increase this afternoon and this evening

today. Burning of any kind should be avoided.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR WINDS, VERY DRY FUELS, AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from Noon today to 10 PM CDT this

evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Inland Kenedy,

Starr, Southern Hidalgo, Inland Willacy, Inland Cameron,

Coastal Kenedy, Northern Hidalgo, Coastal Willacy, and Coastal

Cameron Counties.

* TIMING...12 PM to 10 PM.

* WIND...South to Southeast 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent inland and 25 to 30 percent along

the lower Texas coast.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are

occurring now...or will shortly. In general...these conditions

include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity

ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below

45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or longer...

and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will

trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision

tables are found at https://weather.gov/rgv/mapcolors#fire.

