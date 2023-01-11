WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

956 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Hays, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Caldwell, Atascosa,

Wilson, Gonzales, Williamson, Travis and Bastrop Counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Dense Fog is expected to gradually

improve throughout the next hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

