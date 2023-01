WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1045 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

Visibilities have improved across the advisory area with any

lingering fog expected to dissipate late this morning.

