WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 20, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 201 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Edwards, Real, Kerr, Bandera, Gillespie and Kendall Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities may vary significantly over a given area due to terrain. Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather