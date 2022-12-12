WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 805 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... Cibolo Creek at Sutherland Springs affecting Wilson and Karnes Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Cibolo Creek at Sutherland Springs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 AM CST Monday the stage was 9.8 feet. - Forecast...The river crested at 25.8 feet Sunday evening and has fallen below flood stage. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Tue Wed Thu Cibolo Creek Sutherland Spring 21.0 9.8 Mon 7 am CST 7.7 7.5 7.4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather