WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

949 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Kerr,

southwestern Gillespie and northeastern Real Counties through 1045 AM

CST...

At 949 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northwest of Lost Maples State Natural Area, or 15 miles

northwest of Vanderpool, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Hunt, Mountain Home, Kerr Wildlife Management Area, Waltonia, Harper,

I-10 Near The Kimble-Kerr County Line and The Intersection Of I-10

And Us 290.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3029 9930 3019 9910 2991 9952 2991 9960

2985 9961 2991 9977 3029 9959

TIME...MOT...LOC 1549Z 215DEG 30KT 2993 9968

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

