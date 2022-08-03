WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

253 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HEAT INDEX VALUES ACROSS PORTIONS OF

THE RIO GRANDE PLAINS AND SOUTHERN EDWARDS PLATEAU TODAY...

Very hot high temperatures in the 100 to 105 degree range are

expected across the Rio Grande Plains and Val Verde County this

afternoon. Combined with heat indices in the 105 to 110 degree

range, this will create dangerous conditions for those partaking

in outdoor activities. Individuals planning to spend prolonged

periods of time outside should drink plenty of water, wear light-

colored/loose-fitting clothing, and take frequent cooling breaks

in shaded and/or air-conditioned environments this afternoon.

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles!

