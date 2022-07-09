WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 11, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

811 PM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected and high

temperatures up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Llano, Burnet, Uvalde, Maverick, Zavala and Dimmit

Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 8 PM

CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures ranging

from 105 to 108 and heat index values up to 112 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Texas.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase

the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

