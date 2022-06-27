WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

231 PM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL COMAL COUNTY...

At 231 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Smithson

Valley, or 7 miles west of Canyon Lake Dam, moving southwest at 10

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Bulverde, Smithson Valley, Spring

Branch, Startzville and Sattler.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

