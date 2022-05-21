WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 1014 PM CDT Sat May 21 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Caldwell, southern Hays, central Guadalupe, north central Bexar and Comal Counties through 1100 PM CDT... At 1014 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Canyon Lake Dam, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... New Braunfels, San Marcos, Schertz, Kyle, Seguin, Cibolo, Selma, Wimberley, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, McQueeney, Martindale, Marion, Santa Clara, Staples, Geronimo, Zorn and Smithson Valley. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central Texas. LAT...LON 2953 9795 2958 9831 2967 9845 2999 9822 2993 9773 TIME...MOT...LOC 0314Z 294DEG 20KT 2983 9823 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL HAYS...NORTHWESTERN GUADALUPE...NORTH CENTRAL BEXAR AND COMAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather