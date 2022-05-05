WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

713 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central

Caldwell, south central Hays, north central Guadalupe and eastern

Comal Counties through 800 PM CDT...

At 712 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Canyon Lake Dam, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

New Braunfels, San Marcos, Seguin, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake,

McQueeney, Martindale, Staples, Geronimo, Zorn, Smithson Valley,

Hunter, Startzville, Sattler, Redwood, Freiheit, Gruene, and New

Braunfels National Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2979 9836 2995 9826 2984 9775 2955 9798

TIME...MOT...LOC 0012Z 292DEG 28KT 2984 9822

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

