WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

633 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lee and

northeastern Fayette Counties through 715 PM CDT...

At 632 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Giddings, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Giddings, Round Top, Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway, Carmine,

Serbin, Northrup, Winedale, Lincoln, Ledbetter, Manheim, and Loebau.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3007 9703 3029 9705 3035 9677 3032 9674

3032 9669 3030 9667 3029 9664 3025 9669

3024 9674 3020 9674 3016 9679 3014 9677

3015 9671 3017 9669 3015 9668 3015 9665

3007 9663

TIME...MOT...LOC 2332Z 266DEG 29KT 3020 9696

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BLANCO COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR HAYS AND NORTHEASTERN COMAL COUNTIES...

At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fischer, or 9

miles west of Wimberley, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

San Marcos, Kyle, Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Canyon Lake,

Woodcreek, Bear Creek, Fischer, Driftwood, Mountain City, Hays, Mount

Gainor. and Hays City.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

