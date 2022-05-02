WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

421 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

DeWitt, southeastern Guadalupe, northeastern Karnes, southern

Gonzales and northeastern Wilson Counties through 445 AM CDT...

At 421 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles north of Smiley, or 13 miles southwest of Gonzales, moving east

at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Gonzales, Stockdale, Nixon, Smiley, Pandora, Cheapside, Westhoff,

Leesville, Sample, Glaze City, Wrightsboro, Cost, Hamon, Bebe and

Monthalia.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2919 9800 2951 9784 2947 9726 2911 9736

TIME...MOT...LOC 0921Z 273DEG 38KT 2939 9762

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

