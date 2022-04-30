WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 30, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

621 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Edwards and southwestern Real Counties through 700 PM CDT...

At 620 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Barksdale, or 18 miles south of Rocksprings, moving northeast at 15

mph.

HAZARD...Nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Vance, Barksdale and Devil's Sinkhole State Natural Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2963 10011 2975 10027 3006 10010 2980 9975

TIME...MOT...LOC 2320Z 219DEG 15KT 2975 10014

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANGELINA CASS CHEROKEE

GREGG HARRISON MARION

NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK

SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH

UPSHUR

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather