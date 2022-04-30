WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 30, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

414 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Williamson County through 500 PM CDT...

At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Round Rock, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Round Rock, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices

Crossing, Jonah and Waterloo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3066 9738 3044 9740 3044 9742 3046 9744

3046 9746 3049 9751 3048 9753 3048 9755

3049 9756 3050 9760 3048 9763 3051 9769

3062 9769

TIME...MOT...LOC 2114Z 275DEG 8KT 3055 9762

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

