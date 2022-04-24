WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

610 PM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN VAL VERDE COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

south central Texas.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

CROCKETT EDWARDS IRION

KIMBLE MENARD SCHLEICHER

SUTTON TOM GREEN VAL VERDE

