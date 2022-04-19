WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 401 PM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kinney, southwestern Uvalde and northwestern Zavala Counties through 445 PM CDT... At 400 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Anacacho, or 10 miles northeast of Spofford, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Uvalde, Anacacho, Uvalde Estates, Dabney, Blewett and Washer. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2905 10009 2907 10012 2909 10012 2909 10015 2920 10035 2934 10028 2918 9973 2894 9989 TIME...MOT...LOC 2100Z 296DEG 32KT 2924 10025 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather