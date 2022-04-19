WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 225 PM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN VAL VERDE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL KINNEY COUNTY... At 225 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Amanda to 15 miles south of Laughlin AFB, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Brackettville, Spofford, Standart, Alamo Village, Amanda, Fort Clark Springs and Laughlin AFB Aux Field. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather