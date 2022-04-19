WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1156 AM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Val

Verde County through 1230 PM CDT...

At 1156 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Pandale, or 28 miles west of Juno, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Pandale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3029 10163 3029 10144 3022 10121 2998 10134

3018 10170

TIME...MOT...LOC 1656Z 296DEG 23KT 3023 10158

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

