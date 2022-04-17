WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 17, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

401 PM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN MEDINA...SOUTHEASTERN BANDERA...SOUTHWESTERN

KENDALL...NORTHWESTERN BEXAR AND WEST CENTRAL COMAL COUNTIES...

At 400 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Boerne, moving

southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Boerne, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Cross Mountain, Walnut Grove, Leon

Springs, The Dominion, Kreutzberg, Nelson City, Kronkosky State

Natural Area, Bergheim, Timberwood Park, Government Canyon State

Natural Area, Lakehills, Grey Forest, San Geronimo, Cascade Caverns,

Specht Store and Scenic Oaks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

PANOLA SHELBY

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN MEDINA AND CENTRAL BANDERA COUNTIES...

At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bandera, moving

southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Public.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Medina, Bandera, Lakehills, Hill Country State Natural Area, Mico and

Lake Medina Shores.

This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive

hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should

move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather