SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

246 PM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Kerr,

southwestern Blanco, southern Gillespie and Kendall Counties through

345 PM CDT...

At 246 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Stonewall to near Grapetown to 6 miles

southwest of Tivydale. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Kerrville, Boerne, Fredericksburg, Comfort, Blanco, Stonewall, Walnut

Grove, Kendalia, Rocky Hill, Sisterdale, Rocky Creek, Kreutzberg,

Welfare, Hye, Blumenthal, Nelson City, Center Point, Payton, Waring

and Albert.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for

south central Texas.

LAT...LON 3017 9825 3004 9830 2988 9848 2978 9892

3021 9925 3024 9892 3038 9867

TIME...MOT...LOC 1946Z 306DEG 26KT 3030 9867 3018 9890 3018 9916

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

