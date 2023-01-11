WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

745 PM CST Wed Jan 11 2023

...RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE COMBINED OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS

PANHANDLES...

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has cancelled the Red

Flag Warning.

Relative humidity values continue to rise behind the front, and

this will decrease our fire threat. However, wind speeds will

still be strong behind the front through the evening hours.

_____

