WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1139 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Armstrong, Carson, Deaf Smith, Oldham, Palo Duro Canyon,

Potter, and Randall Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY...

The threat has ended.

_____

