WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 858 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Armstrong, Carson, Deaf Smith, Oldham, Palo Duro Canyon, Potter, and Randall Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver and Texas Counties. In Texas, Hemphill, Lipscomb, and Ochiltree Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____