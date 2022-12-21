WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

216 AM CST Wed Dec 21 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing fog.

* WHERE...Eastern and southern portions of the Texas Panhandle.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Light icing on bridges and overpasses could result in a

few slick spots.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low visibility could make driving conditions

hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

