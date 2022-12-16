WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 16, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

453 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

...Bands of snow continues to move south across portions of the

Texas Panhandle...

At 4:50 AM, there are two main bands of light snow that continue

to move south across portions of the Panhandles. Light snowfall

accumulations up to an inch, with locally higher amounts possible

as the snow band moves south. A few locations have already

received close to an inch of snow from the snow bands earlier

this morning. Reduced visibilities along with some snow covered

roadways are possible. These bands of snow may impact travel on

I-40 and I-27. Please use caution if traveling.

