TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

812 PM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BEAVER AND NORTHEASTERN

OCHILTREE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been

cancelled. However, hail and strong winds remain likely and a Severe

Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area.

