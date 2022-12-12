WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

736 PM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Lipscomb, northeastern Hutchinson, southeastern Hansford,

northwestern Roberts and Ochiltree Counties through 815 PM CST...

At 735 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles southeast of Waka, or 15 miles east of Spearman, moving

northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Perryton, Spearman, Booker, Waka and Farnsworth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3604 10091 3601 10113 3619 10124 3650 10107

3650 10048 3648 10039

TIME...MOT...LOC 0135Z 222DEG 55KT 3618 10092

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

