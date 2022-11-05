WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 358 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma. Portions of the Panhandle of Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Collingsworth County. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather