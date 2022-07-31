WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 1100 PM CDT.

* At 1002 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Marvin,

or 15 miles east of Canadian, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Lake Marvin and Glazier.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

